A former Michigan resident has gotten hundreds of calls and texts from President Donald Trump supporters, demanding that the legislature reverse his defeat in the state.
But the person getting the messages isn't a legislator an no longer lives in Michigan.
In social media postings, the Trump campaign listed phone numbers for Michigan's Senate majority leader and former House speaker. But the former House leader's number actually belongs to a person who moved to California months ago.
President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, carried Michigan and has been awarded the state's 16 electoral votes.
