Authorities say a woman driving the wrong way on a Detroit-area freeway caused a crash that killed her along with a woman and child in another vehicle.
Michigan State Police Lt. Darren Green says a 23-year-old Ann Arbor woman was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of M-14 early Saturday in Washtenaw County's Superior Township. She struck a car head-on that was carrying a family of four, killing her and a girl in the other vehicle.
The girl's mother, who was driving the vehicle that was hit, died several hours later at a hospital.
Green says the girl's father suffered third-degree burns but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and his son had minor injuries.
Police have not identified the family members involved in the wreck.
