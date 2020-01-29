One driver is dead and a conservation officer is recovering after a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Bay County Wednesday night.
The crash happened on I-75 near Linwood at 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 29, said Michigan State Police.
According to police, a wrong-way driver was traveling south on the northbound lanes when he entered Bay County from Arenac County.
Bay County Deputies responded to the area and found a 2006 GMC Envoy as the wrong-way vehicle.
While officers were trying to stop the wrong-way vehicle, a Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer unaware of the situation was traveling in the northbound lanes in a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up patrol vehicle.
The wrong-way driver collided head-on with the DNR officer, MSP said.
Police said the wrong-way driver died at the scene, identified as 71-year-old Thomas Barylski from Whittemore.
The conservation officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
That officer has since been released and returned home.
Michigan State Police are handling the ongoing investigation and are waiting on the autopsy, toxicology, and reconstruction reports.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Trooper Scott at (989) 439-2590.
