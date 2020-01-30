A Michigan woman celebrated a major milestone.
Julie Baumer was released from prison and fully exonerated for a crime she said she didn’t commit 10 years ago. She said she’s feeling the scars years later.
“You only know what you watch in movies. But until it happens to you, that’s when you’re actually exposed to it,” Baumer said.
Baumer lived what many consider an ordinary life, until 2005 when she said her life changed forever.
“I was found guilty. I was incarcerated,” Baumer said.
Baumer told TV5 she was accused of child abuse in 2004. She said she took her 6-week-old nephew to the hospital and prosecutors claimed she violently shook him.
“My sister gave birth to a child that she could not care for. I chose to care for him, unfortunately he had health ailment,” Baumer said.
Doctors said they found a skull fracture and lots of blood.
A jury convicted Baumer of child abuse in 2005.
“That health ailment was misdiagnosed as being child abuse. I was sentenced to 10 to 15 years after I was convicted,” Baumer said.
Baumer immediately started to appeal the decision as she spent the next four and a half years behind bars.
“I was in my early 20s. I was a young, single female and I didn’t expect for my formative years to be turned upside down. It’s very traumatizing. It would be on anyone,” Baumer said.
Baumer’s big change came in 2009 when the University of Michigan’s Innocence Clinic was established, and they wanted to help her with her case.
“I would define it as a form of divine intervention,” Baumer said.
The clinic allows law students to investigate and litigate prisoners' cases by proposing new evidence.
“Julie Baumer’s case was one of the first we took in this clinic that involved changed medical evidence,” said Imran Syed, assistant director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic.
The clinic is unique. It handles cases where DNA does not have to be tested.
“The vast majority of criminal cases don’t have DNA evidence. Our clinic was created to look at this large category of cases, really about 90 percent of criminal convictions that have no DNA yet could have many potential people who’ve been wrongfully convicted,” Syed said.
Baumer’s retrial happened in 2010. Her attorneys were able to prove the baby suffered from venous sinus thrombosis. He suffered from a form of childhood stroke.
“We had experts across the country evaluate her case and they determined that the injuries were largely due to traumatic birth the child had and had nothing to do with abusive contact by Julie or anyone else,” Syed said.
Baumer was fully exonerated on Oct. 15, 2010.
Although she’s been released, she said her struggles continue.
“Homelessness, you’re without your basic needs. You have no home, you have no insurance, you have no medical, you have no work,” Baumer said.
She said she still experiences scars.
To give back to those who helped in her fight for freedom, Baumer said she talks to law students with the Michigan Innocence Clinic every semester. She also works as a realtor in Metro Detroit.
“I’m grateful I’m where I’m at. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m where I’m at,” Baumer said.
TV5 has learned that since 1989, nationwide, there have been 2,458 exoneration. Michigan has had 102 cases.
In 2016, Michigan signed the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act which compensates exonerees with $50,000 for each year spent in prison.
The Michigan Supreme Court said it will look at wrongful conviction cases over the next few months.
To learn more about the Michigan Innocence Clinic, click here.
