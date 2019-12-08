A Michigan man who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1987, is now out of prison.
Danny Burton spent 32-years behind bars for a murder he did not commit.
“From the grace of God he kept me from losing my mind,” said Danny’s mother Viola Burton.
Viola said her son was 19-years-old when he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.
“I knew in my heart that he couldn’t kill nobody,” Viola said.
On Friday, Dec. 6, Viola got to see her son walk out of prison.
Danny Burton is finally free after 32 years.
“I am really shocked and happy to get out, that I am release. If it wasn’t for Claudia, my lawyer, and my lawyers’ team, I don’t think this day would have ever came,” Burton said.
Claudia Whitman is a volunteer who investigates for the release of the innocent.
On Friday in a Wayne County Courtroom, the Wayne County Prosecutors and Burton’s team of lawyers went to a judge to have his conviction overturned.
“Some people were intimidated and maybe even coerced to say certain things and I think there were some young witnesses to be treated the way they were by police,” Burton said.
“I am very excited for his mom and for his family and of course for Danny, he’s waited 32 years,” Whitman said.
Burton said he is looking forward to going to McDonalds.
The owner of suit the Suit Depot in Oak Park, MI wanted to gift Burton with some new clothes for his new life. Burton said he wanted to start doing the same work that set him free.
“There’s a lot of guys that’s in here that’s innocent also. A lot can’t read or write or seek assistance and I’m hoping I can go out and contribute some of my time to help Claudia and my attorney and his staff to help other guys, wrongfully convicted in here get out,” Burton said.
The prosecutor’s office said they will not be re-trying the case.
