A couple searching for the owner of a set of World War II dog tags found a family member of the late soldier.
A piece of Henry Francis Long’s legacy is finally back home with his cousin, Marvin Wagner.
“We can now put them up and cherish them, something to remember him by,” Wagner said.
Jan Parker and her friend Jim Anderson had been on the hunt to find the owner since Parker found the tags in an Owosso garage sale.
“This is just a blessing and the best blessing is that this happened right before Christmas when it was supposed to,” Parker said.
Parker said she’s been looking for the rightful owner of these dog tags for six to seven years.
“I kept them and I kept up different attempts to locate the family or somebody that would want them back,” Parker said. “They're not mine, they belong to family but so many attempts came up empty-handed.”
Several agencies attempted to help Parker.
She said the Gladwin County Clerk, Veterans Affairs, and the funeral home where Long’s services were held at narrowed down the search, but it wasn’t until the story was aired on TV that the message got to the right person.
“TV5 walked into the picture, thank you,” Anderson said. “They put this on the air and here we are two days later sitting in your kitchen, mission accomplished.”
Wagner says Long was a quiet guy with a big heart and he’s glad to have a part of him back home in Beaverton where Long grew up.
