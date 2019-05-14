It’s a big month for a Grand Blanc World War II veteran.
Marcel Ranville will not only be participating in an honor flight to Washington, D.C., but he is also turning 100-years-old.
“Oh, we’re going to celebrate,” Ranville said.
Ranville turns 100 on May 29. But before he celebrates his centennial, he will take an honor flight with other veterans to visit historic landmarks in the nation’s capital.
“I was one of the favorite guys in the war. I was in the fair in command. We delivered airplanes to the areas that needed them,” Ranville said.
Ranville first entered the service in 1941 and was in for four and a half years.
“I was a flight engineer on B-24 bombers,” Ranville said.
Ranville said arrangements have been made for a police officer to pick him up and take him to Grand Rapids, where he will be airlifted to the nation’s capital.
It’s a fitting way to travel as flying was one of his biggest joys while in the service and gave him some of his fondest memories.
“Flying to the different countries. And to just know how big the Pacific Ocean is. I’ve never seen water like it,” Ranville said.
Ranville will return from his trip in time to celebrate his 100th birthday at home with friends and family.
