As Americans gather to remember our fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend, two families more than a thousand miles apart are learning they've been connected for decades.
This all started when a Fort Collins, Colorado woman made a surprising discovery in her home.
"Things like this don't happen in your life that often," said Georgeann Venis.
It's a Memorial Day weekend story, 74 years in the making.
A tale of two people, with oddly similar fathers, who both served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
One from Colorado.
"He was a radio operator, and flew back and forth over the hump," Venis said.
The other, Michigan.
"He was flying C-47s over the hump,” said James Thompson.
Both children named after their respective fathers, George Venis and James Thompson.
Both have since passed, which makes it hard to understand why the late Thompson's WWII dog tags, were recently found in Venis' stash
"In there were his dog tags, and the dog tags of James R Thompson, who he had never mentioned," Venis said.
And so, began the search for the rightful owners.
Thanks to some outside help, Georgeann was able to call James Thompson, in Portage, Michigan, letting him know, she had something to return.
"Couldn't hardly believe it," Thompson said
"They were thrilled, and could not believe it as much as I couldn't," Venis said
Looking back on time…
"I asked my mom, and she said she never ever remembered seeing his dog tags," Thompson said.
The Thompson’s realized they finally found the family heirloom they never knew was lost.
"After all these years, to be able to hold that is really important to us,"- Thompson said.
"It was truly an amazing and incredible experience that you could find these 74 years later and still find their home," Venis said.
One thing both families are interested in finding out is whether the two soldiers ever knew each other, or if Venis simply found the dog tags in china and brought them home.
Either way, after 74 years, those tags will make one final trip. Georgeann says she's getting them in the mail as soon as possible.
