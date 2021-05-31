A local WWII veteran is looking forward to celebrating a milestone.
Roy Pearson turns 100 years old this week.
"How's it feel to be a hundred? Did you ever think you'd be 100? No, I surely didn't," Pearson said.
Nowadays he lives with his cats, but at the age of 19 Pearson and his brothers joined the navy and served in World War II.
"I was on a minesweeper. I was a sonar man. I operated sonar gear on the bridge," Pearson said.
The bridge, of the USS Palmer, a destroyer that had been repurposed as a minesweeper by the time Pearson was on board.
It was sunk in battle on Jan. 7, 1945, in the Lingayen Gulf, a strategically important theater of war between the United States and Japanese forces battling for control in the Philippines.
A Japanese plane took Pearson’s ship out with two bombs.
"Two 500-pound bombs. And it went down in about five minutes,” Pearson said. “I was the first man on that life raft.”
It was among 24 ships sunk in a one-month period in the region. Records indicate two aboard the USS Palmer were killed, 38 wounded; 26 were missing in action.
"I just feel that I did my duty. It was my job. I'm thankful for serving my country," Pearson said.
After the war, Pearson returned to his hometown of Grand Blanc and worked for Chevrolet.
Thursday, Pearson will be 100 years old. His piece of advice, for anyone wondering.
"Just live life as it comes," Pearson said.
