A 14-year-old boy has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a school during a basketball game.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said the 15-year-old met the suspect at a basketball game at a Mid-Michigan high school on Dec. 13.
Pickell said the two decided to leave the game to get to know each other. That’s when the victim said the 14-year-old started pushing and shoving her, even putting her in a headlock under a staircase.
She was then sexually assaulted, according to Pickell.
The victim said the suspect left, and she returned to the basketball game after a time to talk to him about what had happened.
The two decide to leave the game once again to talk, and the victim told investigators the teenage boy pushed her inside a bathroom, into a stall, and sexually assaulted her again.
Pickell said the 15-year-old didn’t tell anyone about the alleged incidents until she went to school on the 14th and talked to a cheerleading coach.
Pickell said there may also be another victim, a 13-year-old girl, relating to an incident in September.
The 14-year-old suspect is being charged as a juvenile with two counts of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree, and two counts of false imprisonment.
Officials are not releasing which school the alleged incidents occurred at.
Sheriff Pickell is asking that if you are a victim to please come forward.
