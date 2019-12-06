A student reportedly made a "kill list" at West Middle School in Rochester Hills.
Police say that a 14-year-old student had written a "Kill List for Future" and was seen adding five names of students while in the classroom. Several students reportedly noticed her making the list and notified their teacher. Police say the teacher then saw the student adding new names to the list.
The teacher notified school administrators.
Detectives responded to the school to interview the student and her parents. She admitted to making the list and said it was a way to vent her frustration and feelings. Police say she denied wanting to follow through with the list and told detectives she wanted mental health assistance.
She was suspended by administrators from the district pending a disciplinary hearing and her home was searched for any accessible weapons, with negative results.
Police say her parents will petition the hospital for a mental health evaluation. A juvenile petition will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.
