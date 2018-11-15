Thursday marked the first official day of the regular firearm deer hunting season.
Hunters woke up early to head to their favorite hunting spot in hopes of bagging that trophy buck.
“I was sitting for 15 minutes and it came out so I shot it,” said Mason Leal.
The 13-year-old from Chesaning was just 15 minutes into opening day of rifle season when he bagged his first buck.
“I guess he’s big. He’s got a small rack, but oh well,” Leal said.
Leal and his buck went straight to the DNR check point in St. Charles for wildlife biologist Jeremiah Heise to get a look at it.
“We collect biological data off them, the age, the sex. If they have a nice buck we’ll get the antler measurements for indication of heard health,” Heise said.
While this step isn’t required, the DNR highly recommends it. They even give out collectible successful hunter patches for those that go the extra mile.
Heise said to be successful you also have to be safe.
The DNR wants to remind hunters to always wear your orange and look out for chronic wasting disease.
Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease that’s contagious in deer. The DNR said since 2015, Michigan has had 60 confirmed cases in six different counties.
“My hope for the season is that we don’t see a spread in chronic wasting disease currently and that’s part of the reason we have these check stations open and collecting this data helps us know where that disease is spreading,” Heise said.
Luckily for Leal, his deer is healthy and somewhere around 200 pounds. As for what he plans to do with his first buck…
“I want venison hamburger helper,” Leal said.
The last day of firearm deer season is Nov. 30.
