Prosecutors say they've now charged the 10-year-old boy who brought a gun to a local elementary school.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he charged the boy with three crimes including two felonies.
Investigators also told TV5 they believe the gun was stolen but they don't know where it was stolen from.
Police and school officials at Eagles Nest Academy said they were tipped-off when the boy told classmates he brought the gun and one of those classmates spoke up.
Eagle’s Nest Academy in Flint said officials at the school were informed there was a weapon on campus Thursday morning.
The school said the weapon was confiscated and police were called.
Police said another student took the gun away from the student who brought it and turned it in to an administrator.
"A courageous individual and we hope to meet that person and have some conversations with them in the near future and talk with them about the great thing that they did," Flint Police Det. Tyrone Booth said.
The school was put into lock down until being released shortly after 11:15 a.m., according to the academy.
A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody, police said. He was charged on Friday, Jan. 11.
Police questioned the student's parents and said no charges are being filed against them at this time.
