A local boy is continuing his mission to spread holiday cheer.
After moving away from Vietnam, 9-year-old Michael Smith and his parents made Saginaw their new home.
Now they want to continue the tradition of donating during the holidays.
So Michael convinced his dad to start a toy drive for sick children and his effort just received a huge boost.
“Walmart gave us $150 gift card,” Michael said. “I just want to say thank you, Walmart.”
The money from Walmart helped Michael buy a whole bunch of toys.
He expects to deliver the toys to Covenant Hospital on Dec. 23.
