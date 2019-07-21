Michigan State Police tried to save a 7-year-old from drowning in a Lapeer County pond, but the boy later died at the hospital.
Authorities were sent to the 3300 block of Oregon St. in Elba Township for the incident on Saturday, July 20.
Three Michigan State troopers in uniform went in the pond searching for the 7-year-old boy.
One of the troopers brought the boy to the surface and took him to shore.
A deputy then rushed the boy to an ambulance, taking him to a local hospital. However, MSP said he did not survive.
Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agencies assisted the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office in this incident.
