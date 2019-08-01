A 2-year-old child has died in a Mid-Michigan pool.
Michigan State Police said the toddler got into the pool Tuesday afternoon in Gladwin County’s Beaverton Township.
Lt. Dave Kaiser said the child’s mother stepped into the home for a few minutes, leaving another adult in the yard.
When the mother returned they couldn’t find the boy. He was found in the pool, and while CPR was given, he did not survive.
He was taken to the University of Michigan to be part of the Gift of Life, Kaiser said.
