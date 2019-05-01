A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being burned.
Flint Police were called to the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue in Flint at around 5:14 p.m. on April 30 for reports of a minor being burned.
While no details surrounding the incident are being released, we do know the victim was found in critical condition at the scene.
The boy was taken to Hurley Hospital, the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.