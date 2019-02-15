Wherever 12-year-old Carter Schwab goes he is met with applause.
That’s because the sixth grader is coming out on top of his battle with cancer.
Carter said fighting cancer was exhausting and sad.
He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last April.
“I went to chemo once a week and then it turned into once a month. Some chemos I had to get chemo and then stay in there for a week until the chemo got out of my system,” Carter said.
Carter’s dad, Jon Schwab, said there was a lot of tough nights, weeks and months.
“He made it through everything with a smile on his face still,” Jon said.
That smile is getting bigger because his cancer is in remission and Carter is back in class for the first time in 10 months.
On Friday, Freeland’s Clash for the Cure honored Carter at their basketball game. They gave him a goodie bag filled with gift cards and gear.
“I’m just real happy that they did it for me,” Carter said.
“It’s pretty cool you know, he’s had some pretty rough days through this,” Jon said.
Carter said he plans to go back to school and try to live a normal life.
