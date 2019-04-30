A three-year-old Michigan girl was found in a home alone with her mother who had passed away.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home for reports of someone not breathing.
A family member said she had tried to call the victim for two days and decided to check on her when she didn’t get an answer.
When the family member got into the home, she found the victim unresponsive. Deputies said when they arrived the victim was lying on the floor, dead.
Officials said the victim had a history of drug use and several empty aerosol cans of compressed air were found near the victim’s body. Deputies said there were no signs of trauma.
Deputies said the girl appeared to be healthy, however she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
