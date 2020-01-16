A landmark for almost 100 years in a Mid-Michigan community will soon become rubble after the costs to maintain the building became too steep.
The old Clio Community High School, built in 1928, is coming down.
“It’s a big part of history here in Clio,” said Steve Sierakowski who brought his kids to see what’s left after the demolition.
Over the years, it has served as an elementary school, alternative education school and a place for summer programs.
“So that building has been around and has helped a lot of people,” said Sierakowski.
Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears agreed with that statement.
“The building served us well and I think this is the right thing to do for kids and tax payers moving forward,” said Spears.
Sears said although it is sad to see this old school reduced to rubble, this was the best option for the community and school district because of the cost to keep it running.
“There was issues with the stairs there, obviously the boiler needed to be replaced,” Spears said. “Because it’s a two story building, you’re looking at an elevator. We’re well north of one million dollars.”
The tear-down costs roughly $137,000.
“To have it go down, I know it’s sad, but you always move on to bigger and better things,” said Sierakowski . “And that’s what we’re hoping for here in Clio.”
