An 8-year-old is credited with saving her mom, and another man’s life after they were found unconscious in a bedroom, after possibly overdosing.
Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said that officers were called to the Cedar Shores Apartment Complex on Clio Road at around 8:45 a.m. on June 4.
An 8-year-old girl, who was home sick from school, called 911 after finding her mother, and two adult friends unconscious in a bedroom.
When paramedics arrived, they were able to revive the girl’s mother, and an adult man. Another adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is being investigated as an overdose death, according to Green.
Green said a 2-year-old boy was also in the home, he is fine.
But, he said if the 8-year-old hadn’t acted as swiftly as she did “all three individuals would be deceased at this time”.
Investigators believe the possible overdose happened between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., after a 5-year-old sibling was sent to school.
Child protective services is investigating, according to Green.
The investigation continues.
