One person is in custody and one person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting.
The Flint Police Department was called to the 900 block of Lockhead Avenue at 3:28 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
A person of interest is in custody, but his name has not been released.
No other information is available at this time.
