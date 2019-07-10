A 1-year-old is dead and a person of interest was arrested following an incident in Saginaw County's Carrollton Township on Wednesday.
Police have ruled the incident an apparent homicide.
It happened on the 2800 block of N. Michigan, near Weiss about 8:30 p.m.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
There were other children inside the home who were hurt, but they received minor injuries, police said.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.