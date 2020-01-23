The body of an 85-year-old Detroit man was found in a cabinet in the basement of his home, police said.
A 38-year-old man who was inside the house when police arrived Tuesday was charged with murder in the death of Albert Wright, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Thursday.
Police were asked to check on Wright after he hadn’t been seen for several days.
“It is alleged that the defendant stole personal items from the victim and subsequently killed him,” the prosecutor’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.