Authorities say a 73-year-old man who was diagnosed with dementia has died after apparently wandering away from a group home in suburban Detroit.
The Oakland County sheriff's office says an autopsy on the body of the man conducted this week determined that his death was of natural causes, but it's still under investigation.
The sheriff's office says it responded Monday night to a report that the man was missing for at least an hour. Employees of the group home in Pontiac reported that the man wasn't dressed appropriately for the cold winter weather and had taken his sleeping pills. He was found on the ground in a nearby yard and was later pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.