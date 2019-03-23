Firefighters rescued an elderly dog that was stranded on unstable ice and reunited her with her owner.
At about 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 8000 block of Crescent Beach Road in Caseville Township.
Residents said they found a dog on the unstable ice about 200 feet offshore.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Dolly has bad eye sight and struggled with hearing.
Dolly appeared to be walking around in circles and not coming back to shore.
A fireman from the Caseville Fire Department suited up in ice rescue gear, tethered himself to another fireman, and went out on the ice to rescue Dolly.
When the fireman came back to shore with Dolly, she was taken to the Caseville Animal Clinic.
An implanted chip in Dolly helped officials learn she is originally from the Flint area.
However, the contact phone number linked with the chip was disconnected.
Dolly was then transported to the Thumb Animal Shelter in Elkton. Officials then put out a call on social media to help in the search for Dolly’s owner.
About an hour and a half later, the owner, a 60-year-old from Lapeer, called the shelter to pick up Dolly.
The sheriff’s office said the owner did not know that Dolly escaped while they were visiting family about half a mile away from where responders found her on the ice.
