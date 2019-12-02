Sophia Burns is pretty excited about her birthday gifts. Although she received lots of gifts, they aren't for her.
“For my birthday, I did Toys for Tots,” Burns said.
At just 9-years-old, Burns already knows one of the golden rules, it’s better to give than to receive.
After spending time with her parents, it’s clear this good apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
“Our possessions don’t define us,” Burns’ dad said.
Several months ago, Burns told her parents about her idea and they worked on a plan. They invited more than two dozen kids to bring a toy for a child they do not know.
“Her friends were very generous, too. I mean, just in the fact that we had 28 kids and a lot of them were siblings. We got 36 toys I think that got donated,” Burns’ dad said.
After her big 9th Birthday party in October, Burns got to see the power of a generous heart, while touching her parents in the process.
“She looked through all of the gifts and said, ‘this is going to make so many kids’ Christmases this year, it’s going to make it great for them,” said Shanna Burns, Sophia’s mom.
She will drop the toys off to the Saginaw Township Fire Department on Sunday, Dec. 8. When she drop them off, she will receive a big thank you courtesy of the department.
“We’re gonna go to the fire department and I’m gonna get a free ride in the fire truck,” Burns said.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can go to one of three Saginaw Township Fire Stations and drop off a toy for the Toys for Tots and receive a ride in the fire truck.
If you would like to help a child in need and donate to Toys for Tots, click here.
