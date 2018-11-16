A Mid-Michigan 4-year-old doesn’t want anything for her birthday expect to give back to the local cats and dogs in need.
Serenity Oliver says the icing on her birthday cake and the perfect presents would be generous donations of food to her local animal shelter.
After Serenity’s grandmother shared her story with co-workers, they decided to make her birthday wish come true.
Serenity loves animals, especially cats and dogs.
Her family has even adopted pets from the Saginaw County Animal Care Center.
That’s why for her fourth birthday, she asked her parents if guests could bring something else besides presents.
“We were just kind of blown away about it,” said Robert Oliver, Serenity’s father. “Like a 3-year-old to suggest that she wanted to help out animals for her birthday, for everybody to bring dog or cat food.”
That inspired Serenity’s grandmother to help, she asked fellow workers at the Saginaw Marketplace to pitch in and help buy pet food for the animal care center.
“I mentioned it to a couple vendors here, and I thought I’d get a couple people wanting to do it,” said Julie Oliver, Serenity's grandmother. “I must’ve had over half the market donate.”
By the time she’d finished gathering all of the donations, it had filled an entire truckload.
When all was said and done, Serenity raised over 200 pounds of food, for animals at the shelter.
“She just got the biggest grin on her face and she gave me this big hug. It was great,” Julie said.
Now Serenity’s parents are hoping their daughters big heart will inspire others to open theirs.
“I mean that’s just one day, for one little girl, so hopefully other people will do the same or be inspired to do something similar,” Robert said.
Saginaw Animal Control is holding a blanket drive and Serenity is urging everyone to do their part.
Along with Saginaw, other local shelters are also accepting donations.
