A young girl donated her Christmas money to help a local police department fund its K9 program.
Seven-year-old Janelle Reitz donated $300 to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.
Janelle and her family got the chance to meet Ofc. Connelly and K9 Jimi.
"Jimi was eager to play tug of war, but not so eager to share his new toy," the police department wrote on Facebook.
