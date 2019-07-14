13-year-old drowns near South Haven Beach

A 13-year-old is dead after drowning in a lake in West Michigan.
First responders received the call at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
When crews arrived on the scene on South Beach, a paddleboater had already rescued one person.
That person told officials there was a child still in the water.
The Coast Guard, Van Buren Sheriff’s Dive Team, and South Haven Area Rescue Boat searched vigorously to rescue everyone involved but unfortunately, the 13-year-old victim did not survive.
“Fun day at the beach can turn tragic very quickly. You know we always ask people to just keep an eye on the ones you’re there with at the beach as well as others around you. We want them to come in and enjoy the water and the sun and all that but we’ve got to be very cautious when we get in there,” said Ronald Wise with South Haven Area Emergency Services.
