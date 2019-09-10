A Bay City man is sharing his story of resilience as he’s been battling cancer for more than two decades.
“Good doctors, don’t be afraid to go in debt and prayer. Keep active,” said Robert McMann.
McMann’s, 91, said that’s his advice when it comes to fighting cancer. He has been dealing with the disease since 1997.
McMann said his friends and family call him miracle man, iron man, and other names he’d rather not say. They are in awe of a resilient man who refuses to let his medical issues dictate how he lives his life.
“I’ve had four major surgeries along with all that cancer. I’ve had blockage in both legs, bowel obstruction hernia, thyroid, pacemaker,” McMann said.
Despite his challenges, McMann said he has a very active lifestyle.
“If I sit here for ten or fifteen minutes, I’m going nuts. You can’t think about it all, don’t worry about it. If you’re going to go, you’re going to go, that’s the way I look at it,” McMann said.
McMann believes eventually cancer will get the best of him. He’s pointed out that he may live to see his 100th birthday before that happens.
McMann contacted TV5 with hopes that his story will inspire others with cancer to fight the good fight. He’s been doing it for 22-years and no matter what, he doesn’t plan to go quietly.
“I’m just lucky to go this long. I appreciate it,” McMann said.
