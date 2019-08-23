What started off as a small bump on a young girl’s foot has turned into a devastating diagnosis.
A Mid-Michigan girl is now battling an extremely aggressive form of cancer.
"Lilly is just an amazing, artistic, goofy, fun loving child," said Shena Szappan, whose 9-year-old daughter Lilly has been diagnosed with cancer.
While describing Lilly, Shena adds just how much she loves her little brother Tyler.
He and other family members have been close to Lilly’s side since receiving some devastating news.
"Our daughter was recently diagnosed with stage four Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma,” Shena said. “it’s a mouth full but its ARMS for short. It’s a really rapid, growing aggressive cancer."
Shena says prior to receiving this news everything was normal, until this past June when she discovered a bump on Lilly’s foot.
"After a biopsy said that it was cancer and then four more biopsies later and we now find out that Lilly cancer now spread to her bone marrow where it originally just started as a little bump on her foot," she said.
Lilly has started chemo treatments, the first one this past Wednesday. It’s the first of many in this long road to recovery.
"At least a year and a half of chemo therapy and then another six months of oral,” Shena said. “So, this is going to be a two year in the best-case scenario."
And in the worst-case scenario Lilly could lose her leg or develop an infection.
So now this outgoing 9-year-old, who was looking forward to 5th grade, is forced to be home schooled, and attend several doctor appointments in Ann Arbor.
Shena said, she also needs to be off work, which puts the family in a financial strain.
"This is a huge burden, mentally, emotionally, and financially."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Lilly and her family. It's already raised more than $2,800. You can help the family by donating here.
