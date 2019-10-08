A Flint kid is starting her empire young thanks to a science project turned business venture.
Tayler Williams, 9, from Flint not only created her lip balm line but she also wrote a children’s book along with her mom that caters to her lip balm line.
“You know you can get rich and afford all that stuff,” Williams said.
“Tayler’s Lip Balm” and “I Like My Lip Balm” is just the beginning for the 9-year-old.
“If you want to know what I’m gonna do if I have all this money? I’m gonna get a playground for our school,” Williams said.
Williams said the idea all started with her science fair project.
“Me and my granny had an idea to make lip balm. All the people came and saw my project. You got to get a little Q tip, pour it in there and put it on your lips,” Williams said.
When asked what people thought, Williams said they liked it.
Although a lot of people are proud of Williams, her mother is her biggest fan.
“I am very proud of her,” said Keywana Wright, Williams’ mom.
Williams said she sells her lip balm at church, school, and Flint’s pop-up shops. Her book sells on Amazon.
Williams said she’s making money and memories.
“I was like really happy to do it,” Williams said.
If you would like to purchase Williams’ book, click here.
