A 91-year-old Port Hope man was found dead after officials suspect he crashed into a utility pole before going into a ditch.
Officials said a passerby called Huron County Central Dispatch to report that they had just come across a vehicle that had hit a utility pole and was in the bottom of a ditch. The caller reported that they believed the driver was dead.
According to officials, deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the scene on Filion and Pinnebog Roads in Meade Township.
Officials said that when deputies arrived they found the driver dead and called an investigator from the Huron County Medical Examiners office.
Accident investigators in Huron County found that the vehicle was traveling westbound then veered off the road into the north ditch and hit the utility pole. Officials said that the airbags did deploy.
Officials said they are not sure how long the man may have been there, but it appeared that he had a medical emergency just prior to the accident.
An autopsy has been ordered and his name is being withheld pending proper notification of next of kin.
The accident is under investigation.
