A Michigan girl is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a rare mosquito-borne disease.
State health officials announced this week there are three suspected cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in two different counties.
What started as a simple headache became something beyond imaginable for Savanah Dehart’s family.
“Friday it got to the point where she didn’t want to move,” said Kerri Dooley, Savanah’s mother.
After extensive tests, doctors diagnosed Savanah with the rare but serious mosquito-borne disease, EEE.
“A person has a 4% chance of contracting the EEE and then of those 4%, only 1% actually have encephalitis from it,” Dooley said.
Doctors said one in three people who are diagnosed do not survive.
“She’s a good kid. She’s very smart. She’s very helpful. She would do anything to be here,” Dooley said.
Dooley said they came very close to losing her.
“It’s been probably the worst time of my life. I watched my daughter almost check out we’ll say, is the word we’re using right now. Last Thursday that was her diagnosis,” Dooley said.
Savanah is on a ventilator and not able to communicate.
“She just kind of lays there for now. Her brain is trying to heal itself and she can’t do anything until that happens,” Dooley said.
The family takes precautions to prevent mosquito bites and were surprised by how quickly the virus attacks.
“It sucks. It’s a horrible feeling but I don’t know what I can tell anyone other than to just watch, just be careful, watch where you’re bringing them,” Dooley said.
The community is reaching out with support for Savanah raising money for her medical expenses and offering words of encouragement on the Savanah Strong Facebook page.
“Her story has been shared over 1,000 times. I think a lot of that is people wanting to know what’s going on,” Dooley said.
A mother trying to remain hopeful that her daughter will win the fight against EEE.
“She’s very artistic. She loves everybody. She’s got a heart of gold. She is just a happy, very happy girl and does not deserve to go through this,” Dooley said.
The family is waiting for an additional test from the state to provide further confirmation of Dehart’s condition.
