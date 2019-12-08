A local girl is using her special day to give back.
Nine-year-old Sophia Burns didn’t ask for anything for her birthday, just toys for kids in need.
“I donated all of my toys from my birthday party to Toys for Tots,” Sophia said.
Sophia celebrated her birthday last month and she asked all of her friends to bring unwrapped toys so that she could donate them to Toys for Tots.
On Sunday, Dec. 8 at Saginaw Township Fire Station 3, she did just that all in hopes of helping other kids have a Merry Christmas with toys they’ll love.
“What hit me really hard was the next morning when she said to me when she looks at the whole box and says ‘wow there’s going to be a lot of kids this Christmas that’s going to be very happy,’” said Shanna Burns, Sophia’s mother.
Everyone who donated, including Sophia, received a ride on the fire truck.
But Sophia said she’s more than happy to donate because she believes it’s better to give than to receive.
“We’re just a giving family and not a receiving,” Sophia said.
Sophia and her family plan to make this a new tradition and continue if for years to come.
