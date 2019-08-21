The death of an 11-year-old Mid-Michigan girl is being treated as a homicide after she was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
Deputies from the Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Arcada Township at 10:18 a.m. on Aug. 20 after a relative found the girl.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the girl's body with a gunshot wound to the head.
No one was home at the time, the sheriff's office said.
The incident is being treated as a homicide.
An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
There appears to be no danger to the public, the sheriff's office said.
