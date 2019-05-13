A 14-year-old girl with down syndrome was reported missing from Midland County on Monday.
Denay Eddy was last seen wearing a T-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
She was last seen in Mills Township near Ehlers and Bombay Road.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office is looking for her. If you see her, please call 911.
