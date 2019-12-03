A 71-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle.
Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre said Charmaine Ploof, of Omer, was hit while crossing US-23 near Main Street in Omer.
McIntyre said Ploof was leaving work shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Tawas native.
Ploof was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the incident remains under investigation, officials do not believe alcohol or distractions were factors in the crash.
