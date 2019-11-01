A side mirror laying on fallen leaves a reminder of the Halloween havoc that played out at a Sandusky intersection Thursday.
"He was face down,” said Michael Pardy. “I don't know if he was unconscious when I got there but he wanted to get up as soon as I got there."
Sandusky Police said the boy was hit as he attempted to cross W. Sanilac Avenue (M-46) near Lamotte Street in Sanilac County at around 6:38 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Witnesses told police that the boy waited for an eastbound vehicle to go by, and then ran across the road without noticing the westbound vehicle.
The child was transferred to Hurley Hospital in Flint where he was last listed in critical, but stable condition.
Pardy said he rushed out to help the boy after he had just gotten candy from his house.
"He seemed like he was doing alright last night before they put him in the ambulance," Pardy said.
Sandusky's Police Chief Brett Lester said last night's scene was tough for everyone that was there.
"This is a parent's worst nightmare, and it's not real high on a police officer's list either," he said.
According to a recent study Halloween evening is the most dangerous time for child pedestrians. Thursday night's incident took place just after 6:30.
Each year since 2013, statewide, there have been at least 7 pedestrian-involved crashes on Halloween.
"The chances of something like this happening are much higher for the simple sake that there are so many families and so many children that are crossing the streets and are out there as pedestrians."
While the numbers for 2019 aren't out yet, we know that 12-year-old boy will be part of the statistic. At last report, he was listed in critical but stable condition.
"This young man is lucky, and he has got a lot of prayers going on for him today," Lester said.
For his part, Pardy hopes he never has to deal with someone getting hit near his home again.
"it's just troubling to see that happen to anybody especially a little kid you know?" Pardy said.
Investigators said low light and weather conditions were contributing factors in the incident.
The driver, a 30-year-old Sandusky man, was not listed at fault.
