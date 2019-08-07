Michigan State Police and the Buena Vista Township Fire Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
It happened at about 1:24 a.m. on southbound I-75 at the 152 mile marker in Buena Vista Township.
Police said a 29-year-old man was shot at and suffered multiple wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The victim was visiting his hometown Saginaw for a funeral, police said.
MSP said they are not sure why the 29-year-old was targeted, but this incident is not a random act of violence.
Southbound lanes were shut down, but they were reopened at about 4:15 a.m.
While the Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate, police do not have a suspect in custody.
