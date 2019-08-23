A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Flint Friday morning.
It happened at 10:55 a.m. in the area of Yorkshire and Morningside.
Flint Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old Darquell Copeland.
Copeland was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Police interviewed witnesses and the scene was processed.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information on this incident, call Det. Sgt. Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.
