A 13-year-old Mid-Michigan girl was killed when the vehicle she was in rear-ended a semi.
The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash on S. Alger Road, south of Washington Road, in Newark Township on Sept. 30 at around 4:04 p.m.
Investigators said Stephanie Chase, 37, of Ithaca, was southbound when her vehicle rear-ended a semi-truck and trailer that was parked partially on the road, waiting for crops to be removed.
Mariah Chase, 13, was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle and passed away.
Mariah attended Alma Middle School.
A 4-month old baby who was also in the vehicle was not hurt.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 64-year-old Ithaca man, also was not hurt.
Everyone was wearing their seatbelt.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.