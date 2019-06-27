Police are investigating a shooting that killed a Flint man early Thursday morning.
Flint Police were called to 2700 Milliken Court around 3:13 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
When officers got to the scene they found an 18-year-old man in the kitchen of a home with a gunshot wound.
The man died from his injuries and officers are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Walters at (810) 237-6916 or Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
