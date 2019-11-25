One moment changed everything for 14-year-old Crislyn Durian.
“She's very frustrated that she can’t move or eat or drink, or anything right now,” said Crislyn’s mom Kathryn Durian
The Bay City teen is recovering at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor after being involved in a deadly crash on M-13 last week.
Kathryn says Crislyn was in the front passenger seat when the crash happened.
Police say the driver of that car may have been under the influence of marijuana, adding that the car's worn out tires also played a role.
There were 2 more people in the backseat, one who died, and another who was critically injured.
Crislyn suffering multiple injuries.
“There was a tear in the bowel,” Kathryn said. “So, they had to suction it and take a piece out and reattach.”
Her back is broken.
“They had to fuse it and put rods in her back,” her mother said.
And her leg fractured in several places.
“As of right now, she has no feeling or mobility in right leg,” Kathryn said.
She will be wheelchair bound for a long time with lot of therapy and a lot of rehab.
Plus mounting medical bills, that Kathryn says she doesn't have the money for.
She's started a go-fund-me.
The family says they’re also raising money to make their home wheelchair accessible, and they're hoping you can help.
“I'm a single mom,” Kathryn said. “I don’t have much. So, we are trying to do everything we can to raise funds to make my house wheelchair accessible for her to come home as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.