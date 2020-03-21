An 88-year-old man with no travel history has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tuscola County.
The Tuscola County Health Department (TCHD) announced its first positive case of COVID-19.
TCHD will contact people who have been in close contact with the patent. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
TCHD said it will not name public low-risk exposure locations. They feel residents should act as though the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community.
“As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, we urge Tuscola County residents to make efforts to reduce the spread of illness. Tuscola County Health Department is working hard to manage and respond to the presence of COVID-19 in Tuscola County through established public health measures such as quarantine, isolation, and contact tracing,” said TCHD Health Officer Ann Hepfer.
TCHD reinforces that people should be taking all recommended preventative measures. They’re asking anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate for 14-days to avoid potentially spreading it to others.
