The Michigan State Police Second District Special Investigation Section is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the city of Flint.
Troopers said that crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
According to the report, troopers from the Flint Post attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a yellow 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt that matched the description of a vehicle that was carjacked at gun-point less than 24 hours before in Flint.
Troopers said they verified the license plate number on the car, and it was registered to a Jeep.
With that information, troopers activated their emergency equipment to affect a traffic stop, but the improperly registered vehicle did not stop.
According to troopers, they pursued the vehicle for approximately two minutes before the driver lost control at the intersection of Pasadena at Dupont, striking a utility pole.
The driver, 22-year-old Marcus Haralson of Flint was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said detectives on scene determined the vehicle driven by Haralson was not the vehicle involved in the armed carjacking even though it was the same year, make, model, and color.
Detectives retrieved a loaded .40 caliber pistol from a front pocket of Haralson.
According to troopers, the pistol had been reported stolen by the West Bloomfield Township Police Department.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.