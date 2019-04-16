Flint Police say the victim was attacked around 11:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1900 block of Maplewood Avenue.
That is on Flint's east side.
The 25-year-old man was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he died.
Police have identified a "person of interest" but no one has been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trooper Ben Rowell at 248 514 7349.
