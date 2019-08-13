A 28-year-old man and a 2-year-old were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-475.
On Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3:55 p.m., officers were sent to a crash on southbound I-475, near Hamilton Avenue.
The investigation shows that a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Malibu lost control.
It struck the guardrail and cement median, then overturned, police said.
Police said both occupants inside the vehicle were taken to Hurley Medical Center by ambulance.
Donald Perry Jr., 28, is in critical condition and sustained multiple internal injuries.
The 2-year-old is in good condition and sustained minor injuries, police said.
Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.
Anyone with more information on this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at (810) 237-6899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.