A Saginaw man faces life in prison in the 2018 overdose death of a Bay County man.
Tomas Garcia, 19, pleaded no contest Tuesday on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and delivery of a controlled substance under 50 grams.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as a guilty plea at sentencing.
MORE: Mid-Michigan Mug Shot Slideshow
Garcia is accused of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to 29-year-old Kamron Mast. Mast overdosed and died on December 19, 2018 at his own home in Frankenlust Township.
“The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office takes these matters very seriously and will pursue charges where we can prove a delivery causing death,” Prosecuting Attorney John McColgan Jr. said.
During the investigation into Mast’s death, Michigan State Police and the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team found two stolen pistols, 10.5 grams of heroin and more than $5,000 cash were seized from Garcia.
Tuesday, Garcia also pleaded guilty to delivery under 50 grams and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony from a subsequent investigation.
As part of his plea deal, those charges and other drug and firearm charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
His mother, Cristina Garcia also faced multiple charges in connection to the investigation including felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug house. She pleaded guilty in October and in December was sentenced to six months on a tether and two years probation.
While Mast died in Bay County, state law says in the case of a delivery of drugs the case gets prosecuted in the county where the drugs were delivered.
